$30,733+ tax & licensing
204-661-6644
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan EX Moonroof | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
$30,733
- Listing ID: 8665841
- Stock #: F4JUT9
- VIN: 2HGFC2F77LH013122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,776 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda Civic EX 4D Sedan FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT
Power Sunroof, Honda LaneWatch, Honda Sensing Technology, Heated Seats, Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 12 Way Power Driver Seat, 8 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Forward Collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Mitigation, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Active, Power Moonroof, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Split Folding Rear Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Certification Program Details: * Vehicle history report. * Access to MyHonda * 100 Point Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week Roadside Assistance * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
