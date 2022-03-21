Menu
2020 Honda Civic

29,584 KM

Details

$33,245

+ tax & licensing
$33,245

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

SI Sedan Manual NAV | MOONROOF | HONDA SENSING

2020 Honda Civic

SI Sedan Manual NAV | MOONROOF | HONDA SENSING

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$33,245

+ taxes & licensing

29,584KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8759579
  • Stock #: F4K9EF
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E50LH200194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4K9EF
  • Mileage 29,584 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Honda Civic Si NAV | MOONROOF | HONDA SENSING 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 205hp 6-Speed Manual FWD Platinum White Pearl

Honda Sensing, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Moonroof, Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Automatic Temperature Control, Brake Assist, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Shift Knob, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Moonroof, Power steering, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Variably Intermittent Wipers.


Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: helical limited slip differential and sport mode button
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
4.35 AXLE RATIO
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wing Spoiler
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS Performance
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's 4-way manual adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
452w Regular Amplifier
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 10 speakers w/subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface, display aud...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Telematics
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Display Audio
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Turbocharged Engine
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
10 speakers w/subwoofer
Wheels: 18" Matte Finish Aluminum-Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

