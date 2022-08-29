Menu
2020 Honda Civic

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,992

+ tax & licensing
$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sport Heated Seats | Apple Carplay | Remote Start

2020 Honda Civic

Sport Heated Seats | Apple Carplay | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: F4UAB8
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F80LH029462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your family's automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
SMS text message function
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Display Audio system w/HondaLink
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
email function
7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface
Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

