2020 Honda Civic

Listing ID: 9231886

Stock #: F4UAB8

VIN: 2HGFC2F80LH029462

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4UAB8

Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank 3.24 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Spoiler Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front splash guards Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front SMS text message function Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Android Auto Apple CarPlay HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Siri Eyes Free compatibility Display Audio system w/HondaLink MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning 2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers email function 7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

