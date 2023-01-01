2020 Honda Civic

Sale $32,893 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 , 2 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9623020

9623020 Stock #: F4Y15N

F4Y15N VIN: 2HGFC1E56LH200619

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rallye Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4Y15N

Mileage 22,225 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 46.9 L Fuel Tank Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: helical limited slip differential and sport mode button Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection 4.35 AXLE RATIO Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wing Spoiler Metal-Look Side Windows Trim Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS Performance Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo rear window defogger Navigation System Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's 4-way manual adjustment Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio HD Radio 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 452w Regular Amplifier Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 10 speakers w/subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface, display aud... Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Display Audio Apple CarPlay/Android Auto 7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability 10 speakers w/subwoofer

