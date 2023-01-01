Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

22,225 KM

Details Description Features

$32,893

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,893

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Manual Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Manual Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Contact Seller
Sale

$32,893

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
22,225KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9623020
  • Stock #: F4Y15N
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E56LH200619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4Y15N
  • Mileage 22,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in

Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!

Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont

charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.

We provide a free CARFAX Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned

vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: helical limited slip differential and sport mode button
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
4.35 AXLE RATIO
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wing Spoiler
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS Performance
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's 4-way manual adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
452w Regular Amplifier
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 10 speakers w/subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface, display aud...
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Telematics
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Display Audio
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
10 speakers w/subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2019 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 79,950 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Passport ...
 10,846 KM
$51,473 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 62,500 KM
$45,282 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory