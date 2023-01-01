2020 Honda Civic

$36,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9899273

9899273 Stock #: SCV8487

SCV8487 VIN: 2HGFC1E59LH200985

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rallye Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # SCV8487

Mileage 19,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.