2020 Honda Civic

19,000 KM

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Si 6-Speed MT Turbo, Sunroof, Nav, Only 19,000KMs!

Si 6-Speed MT Turbo, Sunroof, Nav, Only 19,000KMs!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

19,000KM
Used
  Stock #: SCV8487
  VIN: 2HGFC1E59LH200985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*** 205 HORSEPOWER 1.5L TURBO + 6 SPEED MANUAL GEARBOX!! *** EYE CATCHING RALLYE RED!! 19,000 KM & EXCELLENT CONDITION!! *** 'Si' HEATED BUCKET SEATS + DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER + NAVIGATION + SUNROOF!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2020 Civic Si Sedan comes with all Original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Key Fobs, All Weather Mats, and the balance of FACTORY HONDA WARRANTY!! Only 19,000 KILOMETERS and sale priced at just $36,800 with financing and extended warranty available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

