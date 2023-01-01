$42,333+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
Touring Hitch | Leather | Navigation
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
$42,333
- Listing ID: 10487619
- Stock #: F59HDY
- VIN: 2HKRW2H90LH231024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,106 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Vehicle!
Low Mileage!
Key Features
- AWD
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Charger
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Perforated Leather Seats
- Memory Driver Seat
- Hands-Free Power Tailgate
- Remote Start
Safety Features
- Blind Spot Information System
- Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
- Rearview Camera
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Honda Sensing
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Road Departure Mitigation
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
- Lane Keeping Assist System
And more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.
Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report
Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
