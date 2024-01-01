Menu
EX-L AWD| Leather, Remote Starter, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Power Seat/Memory Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Satellite Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Upgraded Audio, Rear Cam/Side Cam, Push Start, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Comfort Access, Clean Title!

2020 Honda CR-V

50,652 KM

$33,991

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,652KM
VIN 2HKRW2H87LH201249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 201249
  • Mileage 50,652 KM

Vehicle Description

EX-L AWD| Leather, Remote Starter, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Power Seat/Memory Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Satellite Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Upgraded Audio, Rear Cam/Side Cam, Push Start, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Comfort Access, Clean Title!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
On-Glass Antenna
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2020 Honda CR-V