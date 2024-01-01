$33,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 201249
- Mileage 50,652 KM
Vehicle Description
EX-L AWD| Leather, Remote Starter, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Power Seat/Memory Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Satellite Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Upgraded Audio, Rear Cam/Side Cam, Push Start, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Comfort Access, Clean Title!
Vehicle Features
204-669-1248