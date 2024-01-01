$36,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
Touring/Black Edition Locally Owned | One Owner | Lease Return
2020 Honda CR-V
Touring/Black Edition Locally Owned | One Owner | Lease Return
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Gray
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Vehicle!
Good Condition!
Key Features
- Remote Engine Starter
- All Wheel Drive
- Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
- Rearview Camera
- Apple Carplay
- One Touch Power Moonroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Positions Only)
- Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Heated Body Coloured Side Mirrors
- Wireless Charging
Honda Sensing
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Adaptive Cruise Control With Low Speed Follow
- Lane Keeping Assist
And More!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Honda West
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Honda West
Birchwood Honda West
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-2277