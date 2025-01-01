Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

86,253 KM

Details

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

LX Locally Owned | One Owner

12169290

2020 Honda CR-V

LX Locally Owned | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,253KM
VIN 2HKRW2H23LH207433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2020 Honda CR-V