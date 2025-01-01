Menu
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L. This well-maintained SUV offers a smooth ride and impressive features that make every journey a pleasure. Key Highlights: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Leather interior for a touch of luxury - Heated front seats and steering wheel for cold-weather comfort - Spacious 5-passenger seating with ample cargo room - Advanced safety features including RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - Power Sunroof to let the outside in

2020 Honda CR-V

46,455 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
12514066

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

46,455KM
VIN 2HKRW2H87LH228015

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F663UR
  • Mileage 46,455 KM

Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L. This well-maintained SUV offers a smooth ride and impressive features that make every journey a pleasure.

Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Leather interior for a touch of luxury
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for cold-weather comfort
- Spacious 5-passenger seating with ample cargo room
- Advanced safety features including RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Power Sunroof to let the outside in

Experience the quality and reliability of Honda for yourself. Schedule a test drive today to see why the CR-V continues to be a favorite among SUV enthusiasts. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish SUV that's perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Simulated woodgrain trim
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

