$35,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
EX-L EX-L
2020 Honda CR-V
EX-L EX-L
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F663UR
- Mileage 46,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L. This well-maintained SUV offers a smooth ride and impressive features that make every journey a pleasure.
Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Leather interior for a touch of luxury
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for cold-weather comfort
- Spacious 5-passenger seating with ample cargo room
- Advanced safety features including RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Power Sunroof to let the outside in
Experience the quality and reliability of Honda for yourself. Schedule a test drive today to see why the CR-V continues to be a favorite among SUV enthusiasts. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish SUV that's perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
