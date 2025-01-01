Menu
2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD. With only 88,059 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance. Key Features: - Powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with AWD for optimal handling - Leather-trimmed seating with heated front seats for ultimate comfort - Advanced 331-Watt Premium Audio System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Power liftgate and panoramic sunroof for added convenience - Honda Sensing suite of safety features, including Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Information - Wireless phone charging and multiple USB ports for seamless connectivity - Stylish Platinum White Pearl exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior Experience the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and safety in this well-maintained Honda CR-V. Ready to take it for a spin? Contact Birchwood Nissan today to schedule your test drive or start the purchase process online. Our team is here to answer any questions and ensure a smooth, enjoyable car-buying experience. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2020 Honda CR-V

88,059 KM

$32,815

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

Touring Locally Owned | Low KM's

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring Locally Owned | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$32,815

+ taxes & licensing

88,059KM
VIN 2HKRW2H97LH228427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,059 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Leather | Apple CarPlay | Lane Assist | Back-up camera
Discover luxury and versatility in this 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD. With only 88,059 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance.

Key Features:
- Powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with AWD for optimal handling
- Leather-trimmed seating with heated front seats for ultimate comfort
- Advanced 331-Watt Premium Audio System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Power liftgate and panoramic sunroof for added convenience
- Honda Sensing suite of safety features, including Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Information
- Wireless phone charging and multiple USB ports for seamless connectivity
- Stylish Platinum White Pearl exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior

Experience the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and safety in this well-maintained Honda CR-V. Ready to take it for a spin? Contact Birchwood Nissan today to schedule your test drive or start the purchase process online. Our team is here to answer any questions and ensure a smooth, enjoyable car-buying experience.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
WINDOWS
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
front USB charge/data ports (2)
9 speakers including subwoofer
7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
rear USB ports (2)
Radio: 331-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat position memory
driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Wi-Fi tethering and wireless charging
Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$32,815

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2020 Honda CR-V