$32,815+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
Touring Locally Owned | Low KM's
2020 Honda CR-V
Touring Locally Owned | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$32,815
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 88,059 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Leather | Apple CarPlay | Lane Assist | Back-up camera
Discover luxury and versatility in this 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD. With only 88,059 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance.
Key Features:
- Powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with AWD for optimal handling
- Leather-trimmed seating with heated front seats for ultimate comfort
- Advanced 331-Watt Premium Audio System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Power liftgate and panoramic sunroof for added convenience
- Honda Sensing suite of safety features, including Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Information
- Wireless phone charging and multiple USB ports for seamless connectivity
- Stylish Platinum White Pearl exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior
Experience the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and safety in this well-maintained Honda CR-V. Ready to take it for a spin? Contact Birchwood Nissan today to schedule your test drive or start the purchase process online. Our team is here to answer any questions and ensure a smooth, enjoyable car-buying experience.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Powertrain
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Nissan
Birchwood Nissan
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-261-3490