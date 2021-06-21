2020 Honda CR-V

Sale $33,604 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 1 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7352192

7352192 Stock #: F443ER

F443ER VIN: 2HKRW2H4XLH203249

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,125 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Bluetooth Streaming Audio HD Radio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Siri Eyes Free compatibility front USB charge/data ports (2) 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability rear USB ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering

