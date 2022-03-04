2020 Honda CR-V

$41,989 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 9 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8645366

8645366 Stock #: F4JU2U

F4JU2U VIN: 2HKRW2H85LH203615

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,959 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 849# Maximum Payload Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 5.64 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection GVWR: 2,150 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Grille w/Chrome Bar Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 235/60R18 103H All-Season Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings Include Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat position memory, driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

