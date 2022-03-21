2020 Honda CR-V

Sale $35,521 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 1 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8727722

Stock #: F4G9VU

VIN: 2HKRW2H2XLH220809

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4G9VU

Mileage 28,125 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 849# Maximum Payload Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 5.64 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection GVWR: 2,150 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Exterior tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 4 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 4 speakers, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, App... Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Siri Eyes Free compatibility 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability front USB charge/data ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering

