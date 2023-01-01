Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda CR-V

18,125 KM

Details Description Features

$39,883

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,883

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport Honda Certified | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport Honda Certified | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 9454414
  2. 9454414
Contact Seller
Sale

$39,883

+ taxes & licensing

18,125KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9454414
  • Stock #: F4V9FX
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H47LH223636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CARFAX Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
53 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
5.64 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
GVWR: 2,150 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Audio input jack
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 6 speakers, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, App...
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Telematics
USB port
aux audio input jack
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
front USB charge/data ports (2)
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Apple
rear USB ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2018 Honda Civic SE ...
 59,001 KM
$26,061 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Spor...
 18,125 KM
$39,883 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX ...
 64,676 KM
$24,755 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory