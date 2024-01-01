Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2020 Honda HR-V

65,708 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda HR-V

Touring 1 Owner

2020 Honda HR-V

Touring 1 Owner

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 11371607
  2. 11371607
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,708KM
VIN 3CZRU6H9XLM106243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
50 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
GVWR: 1,890 kgs
5.44 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Apple CarPlay
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition
ADAPTIVE
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Audio input jack
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 6 speakers, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, illuminated steering wheel-mounted a...

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB port
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability
2 USB audio interface and SMS text message function
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

2020 Honda HR-V