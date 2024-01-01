Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2020 Honda HR-V

32,500 KM

Details

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda HR-V

Sport Locally Owned | One Owner

12052714

2020 Honda HR-V

Sport Locally Owned | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,500KM
VIN 3CZRU6H24LM103017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Apple CarPlay
ADAPTIVE

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Android Auto

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
2 USB audio interface and SMS text message function

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

