Discover the perfect blend of versatility and efficiency with this 2020 Honda HR-V LX AWD! With only 60,375 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV is ready for your next adventure. - All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather - Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission - Spacious interior with seating for 5 and flexible cargo options - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for seamless connectivity - Honda Sensing safety suite including Collision Mitigation and Adaptive Cruise Control - Heated front seats for those chilly Manitoba mornings - Automatic climate control for year-round comfort At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing a transparent and hassle-free car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our showroom, were here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to make this HR-V yours? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact our friendly team with any questions. Your next great adventure awaits! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Dealer permit #4423

60,375 KM

Details Description Features

LX Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Full Service History

13053803

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
60,375KM
VIN 3CZRU6H38LM105992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of versatility and efficiency with this 2020 Honda HR-V LX AWD! With only 60,375 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV is ready for your next adventure.

- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather
- Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 and flexible cargo options
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for seamless connectivity
- Honda Sensing safety suite including Collision Mitigation and Adaptive Cruise Control
- Heated front seats for those chilly Manitoba mornings
- Automatic climate control for year-round comfort

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing a transparent and hassle-free car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our showroom, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to make this HR-V yours? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact our friendly team with any questions. Your next great adventure awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Perimeter Alarm
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Fabric seating surfaces
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
ADAPTIVE

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
2 USB audio interface and SMS text message function

