Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2020 Honda Odyssey

61,213 KM

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2020 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Sale

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,213KM
VIN 5FNRL6H82LB505331

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,213 KM

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,730 kgs
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6
73.8 L Fuel Tank
3.61 Axle Ratio
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
(4) full-size doors
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Dual pwr sliding doors
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Tires: P235/55R19 101H All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Simulated woodgrain trim
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat memory and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Window grid antenna
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Audio Theft Deterrent
2 Wireless Headphones
Real-Time Traffic Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media

speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
LIFT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/INFINITI InTouch services
Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: INFINITI controller w/8" WVGA colour touch-screen display
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-screen display
Lane Guidance and 3-D building graphics
MP3 playback capability
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
INFINITI InTouch services select w/90 day complimentary trial access to convenience services
navigation and vehicle information systems
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90 day complimentary trial access
SiriusXM TrafficTM w/real-time traffic information and 90 day complimentary trial access
Bose Cabin Surround sound system w/digital 5.1 decoding and 15 speakers
Bose Centerpoint 2 signal processing
USB connection ports (2-1st row
1-2nd row) for iPod interface and other compatible devices and auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre console

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2020 Honda Odyssey