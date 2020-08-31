2020 Honda Odyssey

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Entertainment Package Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

