2020 Honda Odyssey

25,123 KM

Details

$50,590

+ tax & licensing
$50,590

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2020 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Odyssey

Touring One Owner - Local - Navi

2020 Honda Odyssey

Touring One Owner - Local - Navi

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$50,590

+ taxes & licensing

25,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5731731
  • Stock #: F3JTW5
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H89LB500823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,123 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Honda Odyssey Gray Touring Local Trade, 3rd Row Seating, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, 11 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, DVD-Audio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 10-Speed Automatic FWD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

