Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2020 Honda Pilot

68,733 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

11935095

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Used
68,733KM
VIN 5FNYF6H72LB502312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver's Seat Position Memory
WINDOWS
HondaLink
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
4 USB device connectors
SMS text message/E-mail function
passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
7 speakers including subwoofer
cabin control app
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls
navigation display audio system
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering
Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
driver's seat adjustable armrest and passenger's seat armrest
Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

