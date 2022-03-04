2020 Honda Pilot

Sale $49,521 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 1 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8498309

8498309 Stock #: F4EC3G

F4EC3G VIN: 5FNYF6H74LB500951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4EC3G

Mileage 28,155 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control 73.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,650 kgs Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Machined Accents Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory, passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment, driver's seat adjustable armrest and passenger's seat armrest Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.