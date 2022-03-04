Menu
2020 Honda Pilot

70,049 KM

Details Description Features

$53,998

+ tax & licensing
$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

Touring NAV | Moonroof | Carplay

2020 Honda Pilot

Touring NAV | Moonroof | Carplay

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

70,049KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8552606
  • Stock #: F4HATV
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H68LB504380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,049 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Honda Pilot Touring 7 Passenger 4D Sport Utility AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Lane Departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Active, Front Power and Heated Seats, Memory Seat, AWD, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Mitigation, Front Dual Zone A/C, Heated Rear Seats, Memory Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Remote Keyless Entry.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Certification Program Details: * Vehicle history report. * Access to MyHonda * 100 Point Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week Roadside Assistance * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic though part-time all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Your experience really is everything!

Did you know Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba?

The Birchwood Automotive Group has a long-standing relationship with all of Manitoba since 1963, and we are proud to serve our community and deliver an exceptional experience like no other. Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued customers. This combined with the tenure of Birchwood team members, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level customer experience. We are here to serve your every need from servicing your vehicle with our most experienced Volkswagen technicians to our warm, welcoming sales team, that is excited to help you with your next vehicle purchase or if you are just looking to sell your vehicle We do it all here at Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent.

Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Brand Ambassador today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent from the competition. We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience.

Call us today at 204-668-9800

Birchwood Automotive Group where your experience is everything.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,650 kgs
4.334 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 Wireless Headphones
Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
5.1 SURROUND SOUND
11 speakers including subwoofer
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Radio: 600-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Appl

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

