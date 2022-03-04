$53,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot
Touring NAV | Moonroof | Carplay
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
- Listing ID: 8552606
- Stock #: F4HATV
- VIN: 5FNYF6H68LB504380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 70,049 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda Pilot Touring 7 Passenger 4D Sport Utility AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Lane Departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Active, Front Power and Heated Seats, Memory Seat, AWD, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Mitigation, Front Dual Zone A/C, Heated Rear Seats, Memory Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Remote Keyless Entry.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Certification Program Details: * Vehicle history report. * Access to MyHonda * 100 Point Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week Roadside Assistance * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic though part-time all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Vehicle Features
