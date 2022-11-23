2020 Honda Pilot

Sale $49,371 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 7 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9431445

9431445 Stock #: F4W9EX

F4W9EX VIN: 5FNYF6H08LB500339

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 47,735 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection 73.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,650 kgs 4.334 Axle Ratio Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing Illuminated Front Cupholder Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage Passenger Seat Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 Wireless Headphones Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media 2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.