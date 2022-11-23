2020 Honda Pilot

$47,800 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9445422

9445422 Stock #: SCV8140

SCV8140 VIN: 5FNYF6H62LB500728

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # SCV8140

Mileage 51,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.