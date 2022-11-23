Menu
2020 Honda Pilot

51,000 KM

Details Description

$47,800

+ tax & licensing
$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

Touring - Nav, Pano Roof, Blu-Ray, Htd & A/C Lthr Seats!

2020 Honda Pilot

Touring - Nav, Pano Roof, Blu-Ray, Htd & A/C Lthr Seats!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9445422
  • Stock #: SCV8140
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H62LB500728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8140
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOCALLY OWNED FULL LOAD TOURING! *** OVERHEAD BLU-RAY / DVD PLAYER!! *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF + NAVIGATION + AIR CONDITIONED LEATHER SEATS!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Honda Pilot 4WD Touring comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory 5YR HONDA WARRANTY, and custom fitted all-weather rubber mats. Only 51,000 kilometers, and sale priced at just $47,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

