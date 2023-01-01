2020 Honda Ridgeline

$44,812 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 0 7 4 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 39,074 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel integrated storage LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Composite Box Style Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Power Rear Window w/Defroster Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration MP3/auxiliary input jack Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Pickup Cargo Box Lights 8-Way Driver Seat Distance Pacing Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment Passenger Seat Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.33 Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection 73.8 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,019 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 690.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, display audio system w/HondaLink, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface for... 215w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 2 USB device connectors Siri Eyes Free compatibility Display Audio system w/HondaLink SMS text message/E-mail function 7 speakers including subwoofer Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability SiriusXM and Wi-Fi tethering HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface for streaming audio

