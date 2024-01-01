Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2020 Honda Ridgeline

86,535 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Ridgeline

Sport Local | One Owner

2020 Honda Ridgeline

Sport Local | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,535KM
VIN 5FPYK3F10LB500316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system
GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,019 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
694.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Composite Box Style
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, display audio system w/HondaLink, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface for...
215w Regular Amplifier

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2020 Honda Ridgeline