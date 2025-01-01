Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2020 Honda Ridgeline

41,813 KM

Details Description Features

$41,985

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Ridgeline

Touring Leather | Navigation | Apple Carplay | 5000 lb Tow Capacity

12700452

2020 Honda Ridgeline

Touring Leather | Navigation | Apple Carplay | 5000 lb Tow Capacity

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$41,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,813KM
VIN 5FPYK3F75LB500932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
8 speakers including subwoofer
truck-bed audio system
4 USB device connectors
SMS text message/E-mail function
Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/CD/HD Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
display audio system w/HondaLink satellite navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
SiriusXM and Wi-Fi tethering
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
driver's seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface for streaming audio

2020 Honda Ridgeline