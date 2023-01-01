2020 Hyundai Elantra...

Sale $24,992 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 4 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10206324

10206324 Stock #: F55JW7

F55JW7 VIN: KMHD84LF7LU911484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fiery Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 75,410 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4.89 Axle Ratio Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 D-CVVT Interior Tachometer Immobilizer Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Premium cloth seating surfaces Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Redundant Digital Speedometer Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats w/seat height adjuster (pump device) FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Powertrain engine coolant temp Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 7.0" touch screen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers Additional Features odometer ABS and Driveline Traction Control Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Gauges -inc: Speedometer iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 7.0" touch screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.