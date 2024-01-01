Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

66,000 KM

$25,600

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

GT Luxury - Pano Rf, Htd Seats & Whl, Rmt St, CarPlay

2020 Hyundai Elantra

GT Luxury - Pano Rf, Htd Seats & Whl, Rmt St, CarPlay

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$25,600

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
VIN KMHH35LE7LU131076

  • Exterior Colour Black Noir Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

*** SHARP LOCAL ELANTRA GT SPORT LUXURY HATCH! *** PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, REMOTE START *** 8 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS!! *** Black on black pearl sleek Elantra GT LUXURY with excellent local service history. Purchased new and serviced at Focus Hyundai here in Winnipeg! This sporty hatchback has been very well maintained, drives as new and looks every bit as good as the day it rolled off the assembly line. Optioned right up, this Luxury-spec Elantra comes with tons of new tech and creature comforts like a Huge Sliding PANORAMIC ROOF......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......HEATED SEATS......Big 8 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control......PARKING ASSIST SENSORS......Backup Camera......Factory REMOTE START......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Mirrors, Locks)......Leather Wrapped Sport Wheel w/ Media Controls......Digital Cluster Vehicle Information Centre......AUX/USB Inputs......Rear Window Defroster......Selectable Drive Modes (Eco, Normal, Sport)......Rear Cargo Mat......Cargo Cover......PASSIVE KEYLESS ENTRY......LED Running Lights......LED Mirror Mounted Turn Signals......Elantra GT Decals & Hood Protector......Factory Hideaway Block Heater Cord......Traction Control......Fuel Sipping 2.0L I4 Engine......17 INCH POLISHED BLACK & ALLOY RIMS w/ Nexen All Season Tires!!

This Sport Hatch comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, and Fitted All Weather Mats. Only 66,000kms, now sale priced at just $25,600 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$25,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2020 Hyundai Elantra