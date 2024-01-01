$23,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred| Sunroof, Htd Seats/Carplay/Clean Title
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred| Sunroof, Htd Seats/Carplay/Clean Title
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,961KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD84LF1LU930807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 930807
- Mileage 69,961 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Preferred | Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push Start, Comfort Access, Bluetooth, Carplay/Android Auto, Heated Rear Seats, Local Clean Title!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
2015 Nissan Altima SV| HTD Seat/Remot Start/Sunroof/Local/0Accidents 171,621 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD| Leather/Sunroof/Bose/Local/NO ACCIDENTS! 105,811 KM $25,991 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD | Leather/Sunroof/Carplay/0Accidents 50,821 KM $31,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
The Car Store on Main
204-669-1248
2020 Hyundai Elantra