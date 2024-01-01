Menu
Preferred | Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push Start, Comfort Access, Bluetooth, Carplay/Android Auto, Heated Rear Seats, Local Clean Title!

2020 Hyundai Elantra

69,961 KM

Details Description Features

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred| Sunroof, Htd Seats/Carplay/Clean Title

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred| Sunroof, Htd Seats/Carplay/Clean Title

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,961KM
VIN KMHD84LF1LU930807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 930807
  • Mileage 69,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Preferred | Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push Start, Comfort Access, Bluetooth, Carplay/Android Auto, Heated Rear Seats, Local Clean Title!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-XXXX

204-669-1248

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2020 Hyundai Elantra