$21,050+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred | Local Trade | Winter Tires
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred | Local Trade | Winter Tires
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$21,050
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iron Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5P5EC
- Mileage 53,813 KM
Vehicle Description
Which is nice because you know what is coming soon....so those free winter tires will come in handy!
Now let us review some features of this awesome local trade!
* Power Sunroof
* Front Heated Seats
* Alloy Wheels with locking wheel nut
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Lane Keep Assist
* Blind Spot Monitor
* Rear Park Assist
* Winter and Carpet Floor Mats
* Drive Select
Note: Open recall for ECU Update has been completed.
Please call for more details or a walk around video!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030