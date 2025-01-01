Menu
Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury. With only 77,629 km on the odometer, this sedan is ready for many more adventures. Key Features: - Sleek Space Black exterior with a matching black interior - Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Heated front bucket seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel - Blind Spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert for enhanced safety - Sunroof for open-air driving enjoyment - 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels for a sporty look Experience the Elantras blend of comfort, safety, and style today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-packed Hyundai Elantra! Dealer permit #4240

2020 Hyundai Elantra

77,629 KM

$18,969

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Automatic | Local Trade

12841942

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Automatic | Local Trade

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$18,969

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,629KM
VIN KMHD84LF2LU016906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury. With only 77,629 km on the odometer, this sedan is ready for many more adventures.

Key Features:
- Sleek Space Black exterior with a matching black interior
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Heated front bucket seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Blind Spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert for enhanced safety
- Sunroof for open-air driving enjoyment
- 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels for a sporty look

Experience the Elantra's blend of comfort, safety, and style today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-packed Hyundai Elantra!
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats w/seat height adjuster (pump device)
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: P215/45R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$18,969

+ taxes & licensing>

