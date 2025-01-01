$18,969+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Automatic | Local Trade
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Automatic | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$18,969
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,629 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury. With only 77,629 km on the odometer, this sedan is ready for many more adventures.
Key Features:
- Sleek Space Black exterior with a matching black interior
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Heated front bucket seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Blind Spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert for enhanced safety
- Sunroof for open-air driving enjoyment
- 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels for a sporty look
Experience the Elantra's blend of comfort, safety, and style today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-packed Hyundai Elantra!
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-837-5811