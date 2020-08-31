Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

24,097 KM

Details Description Features

$22,855

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Luxury Winter Tires Remote Starter

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Sale Price

24,097KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5828484
  • Stock #: F3M6RW
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5LU924895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,097 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade With 2 Sets Of Tires and Wheels Bluelink Remote Starter Leather Interior !
2020 Hyundai Elantra White Luxury Fresh Oil Change, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Front Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Not a Rental, Power Side View Mirrors, Push Button Start, Remote Start, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Tinted Windows, USB Input, Apple Car Play, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! I4 IVT FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner

Certified. Hyundai Certified Details:

* First oil change no charge; 90 day trial of Sirius Satellite radio (if equipped)
* 120 point inspection
* Enjoy preferred financing rates as low as 0.99% on select models
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Transferable 1-Year/20,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty.*
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
BlueLink
BlueLink Emergency Sos
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
7.0" touch screen display

