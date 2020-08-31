2020 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering remote start Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features Rear View Camera Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity BlueLink BlueLink Emergency Sos Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 7.0" touch screen display

