204-633-2420
Local Trade With 2 Sets Of Tires and Wheels Bluelink Remote Starter Leather Interior !
2020 Hyundai Elantra White Luxury Fresh Oil Change, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Front Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Not a Rental, Power Side View Mirrors, Push Button Start, Remote Start, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Tinted Windows, USB Input, Apple Car Play, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! I4 IVT FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner
Certified. Hyundai Certified Details:
* First oil change no charge; 90 day trial of Sirius Satellite radio (if equipped)
* 120 point inspection
* Enjoy preferred financing rates as low as 0.99% on select models
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Transferable 1-Year/20,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty.*
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6