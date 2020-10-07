2020 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity BlueLink Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 7.0" touch screen display

