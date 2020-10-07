Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

39,526 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Preferred Sun & Safety Pkg Heated Steering

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

39,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: F3MCF9
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6LU900430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,526 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Hyundai Elantra Phantom Black Preferred Sun & Safety Package !

Comes Fully Loaded with:

Fresh Oil Change

Air Conditioning

Backup Camera

Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist and Cross Traffic Alert

Heated Steering Wheel

Push Button Start

Sunroof

Apple Car Play and Android Auto

Heated Front Bucket Seats

Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces

Remote keyless entry,



Recent Arrival! I4 IVT FWD
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
BlueLink
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
7.0" touch screen display

