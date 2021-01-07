Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

24,485 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred 0.99% Available | Heated Steering | Safety Pkg |

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred 0.99% Available | Heated Steering | Safety Pkg |

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,485KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6547402
  Stock #: F3TXBP
  VIN: KMHD84LF5LU011098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TXBP
  • Mileage 24,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
4 Cyl Engine
7.0" touch screen display

