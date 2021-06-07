Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

12,936 KM

Details Description Features

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred | Certified | 0.99% Available | No Accident |

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred | Certified | 0.99% Available | No Accident |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7333184
  2. 7333184
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

12,936KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7333184
  • Stock #: F431B4
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6LU020327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F431B4
  • Mileage 12,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Certified.


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 14609 kilometers below market average!

2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred I4 IVT FWD Iron Grey

-Blind Spot Detection
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-Air Conditioning
-Alloy wheels
-AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
4 Cyl Engine
7.0" touch screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

