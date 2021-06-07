2020 Hyundai Elantra...

$17,999 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 1 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7333187

7333187 Stock #: F43M31

F43M31 VIN: KMHD84LF2LU944876

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iron Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F43M31

Mileage 46,151 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Audio Aux Input Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System 7.0" touch screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.