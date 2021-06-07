Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

46,151 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred | Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay | Heated Steering |

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred | Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay | Heated Steering |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7333187
  2. 7333187
  3. 7333187
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

46,151KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7333187
  • Stock #: F43M31
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2LU944876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F43M31
  • Mileage 46,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred I4 IVT FWD Iron grey

-Blind Spot Detection
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-Air Conditioning
-Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
7.0" touch screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

