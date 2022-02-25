Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

40,907 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,907KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8349816
  • Stock #: 22099
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0LU929762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Typhoon Silver]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,907 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

