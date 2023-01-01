2020 Hyundai Elantra...

- Listing ID: 9571639
- Stock #: F4VNFG
- VIN: KMHD84LFXLU940817
-
Exterior Colour
Polar White
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
-
Mileage
57,239 KM
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 D-CVVT
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats w/seat height adjuster (pump device)
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 7.0" touch screen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
