2020 Hyundai Elantra

57,239 KM

Details Description Features

$25,531

+ tax & licensing
$25,531

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sun & Safety Pkg | Certified | 4.49% Available

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sun & Safety Pkg | Certified | 4.49% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$25,531

+ taxes & licensing

57,239KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9571639
  Stock #: F4VNFG
  VIN: KMHD84LFXLU940817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4VNFG
  • Mileage 57,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred

Key Features
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- 6 Speaker Audio System
- Power Sunroof

Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keeping Assist
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Driver Attention Warning

And More!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your familys automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call us at 204-633-2420 or go to birchwoodhyundai.com to get started
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Temporary spare tire
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.89 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 D-CVVT
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats w/seat height adjuster (pump device)
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Windows
Power Locks
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 7.0" touch screen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
7.0" touch screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

