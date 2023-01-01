$22,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Essential Certified | 4.49% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
$22,991
- Listing ID: 9618784
- Stock #: F4VMWN
- VIN: KMHD74LF7LU989508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival !!!
2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential
Key Features and Safety Features
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth
- 6 Speaker Audio System
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Rearview Camera
And More!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
The destination for you and your familys automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call us at 204-633-2420 or go to birchwoodhyundai.com to get started
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
