2020 Hyundai Elantra...

$22,991 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 0 1 2 K M Used

F4VMWN VIN: KMHD74LF7LU989508

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4VMWN

Mileage 33,012 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Temporary spare tire Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4.89 Axle Ratio Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 D-CVVT Interior Security System Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats w/seat height adjuster (pump device) Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers Tires: P195/65R15 All-Season Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Wheels: 15" x 6.0J Silver Steel Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth aux audio input jack Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 5.0" colour touch screen display and Bluetooth hands-free phone system Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Audio Aux Input

