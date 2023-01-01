Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

33,012 KM

Details Description Features

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Essential Certified | 4.49% Available

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Essential Certified | 4.49% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

33,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9618784
  • Stock #: F4VMWN
  • VIN: KMHD74LF7LU989508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4VMWN
  • Mileage 33,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential

Key Features and Safety Features
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth
- 6 Speaker Audio System
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Rearview Camera

And More!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your familys automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call us at 204-633-2420 or go to birchwoodhyundai.com to get started
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Temporary spare tire
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.89 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 D-CVVT
Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats w/seat height adjuster (pump device)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Windows
Power Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers
Tires: P195/65R15 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Wheels: 15" x 6.0J Silver Steel
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
aux audio input jack
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 5.0" colour touch screen display and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

