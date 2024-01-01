$24,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
Preferred Certified | 4.99% Available
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
Preferred Certified | 4.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,126KM
VIN KMHC85LC5LU186149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
45 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch -inc: paddle shifters
Engine: 1.6L GDI Atkinson Cycle DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: 32kW electric motor and 1.56kWh lithium-ion polymer battery
4.19 Axle Ratio
Interior
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually-adjustable driver's and passenger's seat w/height adjustment
BlueLink Tracker System
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P195/65R15
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Wheels: 15" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy -inc: Hybrid-design (B), aero covers
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Wheels: 15" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy -inc: Hybrid-design (B)
aero covers
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
BlueLink connected car system and 8.0" display w/hybrid technology display
2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve Atkinsons-cycle aluminum I4 hybrid engine -inc: interior-permanent magnet synchronous motor
lithium polymer battery
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai
204-633-2420
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid