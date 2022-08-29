2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

$30,992 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 5 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9057487

9057487 Stock #: F4PJYW

F4PJYW VIN: KMHC85LC1LU207319

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4PJYW

Mileage 76,562 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 45 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch -inc: paddle shifters Engine: 1.6L GDI Atkinson Cycle DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: 32kW electric motor and 1.56kWh lithium-ion polymer battery 4.19 Axle Ratio Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Heated rear seats Tire Pressure Monitor HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually-adjustable driver's and passenger's seat w/height adjustment BlueLink Tracker System Passenger Seat Smart Device Remote Engine Start Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Spoiler Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit Metal-look grille LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P195/65R15 Grey Bodyside Mouldings Wheels: 15" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy -inc: Hybrid-design (B), aero covers Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window grid antenna Bluetooth hands-free phone system Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Wheels: 15" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy -inc: Hybrid-design (B) aero covers Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity BlueLink connected car system and 8.0" display w/hybrid technology display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.