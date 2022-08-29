2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Listing ID: 9057487 Stock #: F4PJYW VIN: KMHC85LC1LU207319
Exterior Colour
PHANTOM BLACK
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
F4PJYW
Mileage
76,562 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch -inc: paddle shifters
Engine: 1.6L GDI Atkinson Cycle DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: 32kW electric motor and 1.56kWh lithium-ion polymer battery
Interior
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually-adjustable driver's and passenger's seat w/height adjustment
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels: 15" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy -inc: Hybrid-design (B), aero covers
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Wheels: 15" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy -inc: Hybrid-design (B)
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
BlueLink connected car system and 8.0" display w/hybrid technology display
