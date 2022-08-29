Menu
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

76,562 KM

Details Description Features

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Preferred Certified | Heated Steering | Bluelink

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Preferred Certified | Heated Steering | Bluelink

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4PJYW
  • Mileage 76,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!! 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Preferred 1.6L GDI Engine with 32kw Electric motor and 1.56 kwh Lithium Ion Battery,
Features
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- 6 Speaker Audio System with 8 Inch Touchscreen
- USB and Aux Connectivity
- Heated Steering Wheels
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Automatic Dual Zone Climate Controls
- Sunroof
- Regenerative braking system

Safety Features
- Back Up Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning with Lane Change Assist
- Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keeping Assist
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Parking Distance Warning Reverse
- Driver Attention Warning

And More!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
45 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch -inc: paddle shifters
Engine: 1.6L GDI Atkinson Cycle DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: 32kW electric motor and 1.56kWh lithium-ion polymer battery
4.19 Axle Ratio
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually-adjustable driver's and passenger's seat w/height adjustment
BlueLink Tracker System
Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P195/65R15
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Wheels: 15" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy -inc: Hybrid-design (B), aero covers
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Wheels: 15" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy -inc: Hybrid-design (B)
aero covers
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
BlueLink connected car system and 8.0" display w/hybrid technology display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

