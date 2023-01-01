2020 Hyundai KONA

$23,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 3 6 3 K M Used

F57XFJ VIN: KM8K12AA5LU531227

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,363 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.510 Axle Ratio GVWR: 1,805 kgs Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder DOHC 415.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Tires: P205/60R16 All-Season Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Additional Features Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Front Vented Discs Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

