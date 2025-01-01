Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2020 Hyundai KONA

44,481 KM

Details Description

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai KONA

Luxury Low KM's | Locally Owned

12570395

2020 Hyundai KONA

Luxury Low KM's | Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,481KM
VIN KM8K6CAA7LU423778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,481 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

