2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD ONLY 9,624 KMS ! (Incoming)

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$23,698

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,624KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4960113
  • Stock #: 24407
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA9LU476607
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Best priced KONA in the city! Includes Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 7 Inch Touch-Screen Display with Rear-view Camera, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels and so much more! AWD w/ Active corner control Projector Head Lights LED Running Lights Heated Front Seats Heated Wrapped Steering Power Windows Power Door Locks Steering Mounted audio controls 6-Way Adjustable Drivers Seating Apple Car Play 7.0 Touch Screen Display Bluetooth Rear-View Camera Blind Spot Detection Cruise Control Vehicle Stability management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo

