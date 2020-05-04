2020 Hyundai KONA

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
204-895-3777
+ taxes & licensing
Best priced KONA in the city! Includes Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 7 Inch Touch-Screen Display with Rear-view Camera, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels and so much more! AWD w/ Active corner control Projector Head Lights LED Running Lights Heated Front Seats Heated Wrapped Steering Power Windows Power Door Locks Steering Mounted audio controls 6-Way Adjustable Drivers Seating Apple Car Play 7.0 Touch Screen Display Bluetooth Rear-View Camera Blind Spot Detection Cruise Control Vehicle Stability management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6