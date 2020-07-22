Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

6,892 KM

Details Description Features

$25,977

+ tax & licensing
$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred* Awd/htd seats/B.cam

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred* Awd/htd seats/B.cam

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

6,892KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5472611
  • Stock #: 24528
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA1LU425070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24528
  • Mileage 6,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a good mid size SUV? Check out this 2020 white Hyundai Kona! Equipped with great options like back up camera, heated seats, traction control, all wheel drive, air conditioning, and so much more. ASK US HOW YOU CAN SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $1,000. OAC. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Cruise Control
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

