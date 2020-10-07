Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

11,566 KM

Details Description Features

$28,788

+ tax & licensing
$28,788

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Luxury* AWD/B.tooth/Htd seats

2020 Hyundai KONA

Luxury* AWD/B.tooth/Htd seats

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$28,788

+ taxes & licensing

11,566KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6082446
  Stock #: 24678
  VIN: KM8K6CAA6LU541093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24678
  • Mileage 11,566 KM

Vehicle Description

****$27,788*****FINANCED****This 2020 Hyundai Kona luxury is compact and yet versatile. Equipped with great options such as all wheel drive, bluetooth, back up camera, heated seats, air conditioning, and so much more. Call us today! On sale for $28,788 cash, or JUST $27,788 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

