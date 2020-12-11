2020 Hyundai KONA

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display iPod/USB and MP3 auxillary input jacks (centre console mounted)

