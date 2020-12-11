Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai KONA

14,736 KM

Details Description Features

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Essential Heated Seats | Winter Tires | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

Essential Heated Seats | Winter Tires | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6343496
  2. 6343496
  3. 6343496
Contact Seller

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

14,736KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6343496
  • Stock #: F3RKNC
  • VIN: KM8K12AA2LU403351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RKNC
  • Mileage 14,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival ! Certified Pre Owned Vehicle With Winter Tire Package and 2 Way Remote Starter ! Won't Last Long !
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display
iPod/USB and MP3 auxillary input jacks (centre console mounted)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 37,277 KM
$17,000 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 54,716 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Versa No...
 35,914 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory