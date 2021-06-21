Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

32,250 KM

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred | Certified | No Accident | 2.49 % Available |

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred | Certified | No Accident | 2.49 % Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7512462
  2. 7512462
$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

32,250KM
Used
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7512462
  Stock #: F45XHJ
  VIN: KM8K2CAA2LU532161

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Chalk White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 32,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display
iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

